Chhattisgarh: CM Reverses Decision on Diploma Courses in Khairagarh University Following Public Demand

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Thursday that, in response to the demands and sentiments of the people of Khairagarh, the decision to introduce five diploma courses has been reversed.

The state government had previously issued a notification to introduce five diploma courses at the Off-Campus Study Centre of Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh, located in Raipur.

Baghel made this commitment during a meeting with a delegation led by Khairagarh MLA Yashoda Verma. He acknowledged the importance of Khairagarh University in preserving and promoting fine arts and praised the local community for its dedication to heritage preservation."

State government will make apt decisions: CM

He reassured that the state government would avoid decisions that might provoke even the slightest discontent among Khairagarh's people. The Chief Minister stated that the state government is making consistent efforts for the development of IKSV and to provide all possible facilities to the students.

MLA Verma stated that on August 12, 2014, the state government had decided to establish the Off-Campus Study Centre of the IKSV in Raipur and introduce five diploma courses for the students. It was made with the intention of enhancing the grading of IKSV. However, Khairagarh’s people expressed discontent with the order.

