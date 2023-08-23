Chhattisgarh CM Celebrates Birthday By Cutting 150-Foot-Long Cake In Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cutting the 150-feet long cake to mark his birthday at Raipur. | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel celebrated his birthday on Wednesday by cutting a 150-foot-long cake at the multilevel parking in Raipur.

The cake was prepared by Bonzelo (Cake Shop) specifically for the Chief Minister's birthday, weighing a total of 430 kg. A dedicated team of 65 individuals from the Baking and Icing Division spent 24 hours meticulously crafting this culinary marvel.

Mini standees showcasing Chhattisgarh government's major flagship schemes and photographs of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been strategically placed throughout the cake, adding a unique touch to the celebratory dessert.

