Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel to embark journey of 90 constituencies from tomorrow

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shall be embarking on a new journey of 90 constituencies from May 4.

As per the schedule, his journey will start from Surguja division, and all the preparation related to the mega journey has been completed, a government official of Chhattisgarh Jansampark department said.

In the first phase, he will cover 26 assembly constituencies of two crucial divisions Surguja and Bastar.

"Actually, he wanted to know the response of the public towards his flagship projects and special initiatives taken by him. Therefore, to have direct feedback the journey has been planned," the officer said.

He will visit any of the three villages of each constituency. It includes inspection of villages, Anganwadis, Health centres and others.

As per schedule, the CM will make a night halt in each of the assembly constituencies, a senior government officer informed.

CM’s journey will begin from Balrampur and will be continued for up to two months with small breaks.

Moreover, the intensive journey has been planned as per the feedback received from the ground related to the performance of Congress party MLAs and Ministers, the sources said. It is an attempt to rectify it.

However, on the issue, Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Shrivas alleged that the Baghel-led government and Congress leaders are actually frightened of the ground survey report.

Thus, a journey has been planned to pacify the rebel groups within the organization.

Actually, CM Baghel’s program is a copy of Dr. Raman Singh marathon journey, Shrivas alleged.

Notably, opposition claims seem to have some gravity into it because his rival Health Minister TS Singh Deo also announced that he will carry out a statewide tour of all ninety constituencies and he will accomplish it even if the state government will not provide him a helicopter, said one political analyst.

Earlier, TS mentioned publicly that he asked for the helicopter but his demand was yet to be addressed by the state government.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:31 PM IST