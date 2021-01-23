Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel renames state police training academy after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Raipur: On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Azad Hind Fauj's founder Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel re-named the Chhattisgarh State Police Training Academy (CSPTA) at Chandkhuri, Raipur after the freedom-fighter.

The Chief Minister has renamed the state police training academy at a function held at his official residence in Raipur, an official communique said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that today the entire nation is commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and paying him tribute.

"We will remember Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose throughout the year on his 125th birth anniversary," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose took the path of armed struggle for the independence of the country. He travelled across the world and founded Azad Hind Fauj, Baghel said.

The trainee police officers in the Police Academy will be inspired to follow the ideals of Netaji, the CM said.

Director General of Chhattisgarh Police DM Awasthi said, a life-size statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be set up by the chief of the state police academy.