Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel launch divisional C-Mart in Jagdalpur

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel |
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the divisional C-Mart in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, on Friday.

To develop the image of Bastar as a Naxal hit area to a peaceful and developing zone, the CM has taken the initiative of launching the super store in the area.

An official communiqué said that C-mart will provide an effective platform for the local rural manufacturers who produce bamboo crafts, bell metal, clothes made from Bastar's Kosa, handlooms, forest products, handicrafts, and others.

Domestic products manufactured by local and rural folks, such as women's self-help groups and others, will be available for sale in the C-Mart, a government statement said.

The objective of C-mart is to boost the income of farmers, forest produce collectors, handicraftsmen, local processors, and manufacturers, besides promoting cottage industries, informed the official.

The divisional C-mart, situated at the Nagar Nigam complex, was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.55 crores.

