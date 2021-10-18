Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is India's best performing Chief Minister: IANS-CVoter survey

Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel got the highest rating in the Chief Ministers’ survey jointly carried out by IANS-CVoter. He has been given the best chief minister title in the survey, said a press release issued by the public relations department of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The CM was given highest ranking in the index over his performance, and working style, also counted as most popular CM, the communique said.

The indicators which put the CM on top include his performance in implementing the welfare projects in the state, work carried in the direction of gaining gender equality while implementing SDG. It also includes a number of welfare schemes introduced by the state government, including the recent schemes such as Mahatari Dular Yojana under which the government will be providing free education to children studying in private schools, who lost their parents to Covid-19, and others.

The rating agency said the CM got the position because of his CEO style of functioning and performance.

Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder, CVoter, said, "The CEO working style of CMs is popular. People are liking CMs with centralised decision making."

"These are leaders who are not afraid of taking the blame. It is risky when things go wrong as in the case of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. But there is a better rating for the CEO style. We are living in a Parliamentary democracy, but a Presidential system is becoming popular with the public," Deshmukh said.

