Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Is governor waiting for muhurat to quota bills?

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur: The impasse over extended reservation has taken another twirl turn when Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey publicly said that the people have to wait till March in order to have final approval for it.

Her statement irked the power wielding bosses in Congress government and invited sharp reaction from the party leaders including the ministers.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mocked the Governor’s statement and said, whether she is waiting for a muhurt to approve the bill.

BJP reacted sharply over the CM’s statement and warned Mr Baghel to remain in his limits. The CM was reeling under pressure and his statements exposed his frustration over reservation, Devlal Thakur, BJP spokesperson said.

Failure of Congress government to defend 58% reservation in the court is a part of conspiracy that was exposed in public, Thakur alleged.

Notably, after the Chhattisgarh State Assembly unanimously passed the reservation. It is on hold in Rajbhawan and has been waiting for approval for the last 53 days.

However, continuation of impasse over the bill is proving counterproductive for Baghel government and every passing minute is falling heavy on the shoulders of the ruling government.

Read Also Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Jio True 5G on Makar Sakranti

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)