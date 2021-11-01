Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel distributes Rs 1500 crore to 21 lakh farmers as third installment of RGKNY

Raipur: On the occasion of Rajyotsava , Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel online transferred an amount of Rs 1510 .81crore 81 to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana at a programme held at his residence office.

Rs 1500 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in the state as the third installment of Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana and Rs 10.81 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, gauthan committees and women self-help groups under Godhan Nyay Yojana, a government statement said on Monday.

This gift right before Diwali and Dhanteras has doubled the joy of 21 lakh villagers and farmers in the state, the communique said.

While addressing people of the state on the occasion of Rajyotsav, CM Baghel said that Rajyotsav is an important festival for people of Chhattisgarh, as on this day our long-awaited dream of state formation came true. We have fulfilled our promise by paying the third installment of Rs 1500 crore under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to the farmers of the state, the CM said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:33 PM IST