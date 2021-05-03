Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel requests Nirmala Sitharaman to grant relief in taxes and loan moratorium

Considering the problems faced by small and medium businessmen in Chhattisgarh after the state was declared as a ‘containment zone’, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting to grant relief for the small and medium businessmen of the state.

The CM wrote the letter on the request of Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), and demanded her to postpone the due date of filing various kinds of returns in April and May for two months.

In addition to this, the CM also requested for the extension of the deadline for three months against principal and interest installments against business loans, an official communique said.