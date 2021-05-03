Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel requests Nirmala Sitharaman to grant relief in taxes and loan moratorium

Considering the problems faced by small and medium businessmen in Chhattisgarh after the state was declared as a ‘containment zone’, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting to grant relief for the small and medium businessmen of the state.
The CM wrote the letter on the request of Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), and demanded her to postpone the due date of filing various kinds of returns in April and May for two months.
In addition to this, the CM also requested for the extension of the deadline for three months against principal and interest installments against business loans, an official communique said.
As a final and effective measure to contain the second and more fatal wave of COVID pandemic in Chhattisgarh, all the districts of the state including Raipur have been declared as containment zones from April 9 to May 6 morning. Subsequently, the economic and business activities have been withheld in the state. As a result, small and medium category businessmen of the state are facing financial crisis.
Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries has demanded certain immediate relief to help them overcome this crisis.
The CM has stated in the letter that as April is the first month of the financial year 2021-22, due date for obligations under TDS and TDS Act is scheduled in this month. However, the economic activities in the state has been suspended for COVID-19 containment, because of which the businessmen are finding it difficult to tally their accounts and file returns in the given time period before the due date, the communique said.