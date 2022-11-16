Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel dedicates development works worth 46.56 crores in Dongargarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a ceremony at Dongargarh. |

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel dedicated development works worth Rs. 46.56 crores in Dongargarh assembly constituency during his Bhent-Mulakat programme on Wednesday including bhoomipujan, inauguration and others.

CM Baghel laid foundation stone for 44 development works worth Rs. 35.69 crores and 8 development works worth Rs. 10.87 crores. As the assembly elections are closing, the CM has also increased the frequency of visits to assembly constituencies.

In the beginning of Bhent Mulakat programme, CM Baghel declared he will visit all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state and will gather ground report of the welfare projects run by the government.