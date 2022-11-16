e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CM Baghel dedicates development works worth 46.56 crores in Dongargarh

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel dedicates development works worth 46.56 crores in Dongargarh

CM Baghel declared he will visit all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state and will gather ground report of the welfare projects run by the government.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a ceremony at Dongargarh. |
Follow us on

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel dedicated development works worth Rs. 46.56 crores in Dongargarh assembly constituency during his Bhent-Mulakat programme on Wednesday including bhoomipujan, inauguration and others.

CM Baghel laid foundation stone for 44 development works worth Rs. 35.69 crores and 8 development works worth Rs. 10.87 crores. As the assembly elections are closing, the CM has also increased the frequency of visits to assembly constituencies.

In the beginning of Bhent Mulakat programme, CM Baghel declared he will visit all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state and will gather ground report of the welfare projects run by the government.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hails Supreme Court's decision to uphold 10% EWS quota
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Bhanupratapur by-polls to becomes tough competition between Congress and BJP

Chhattisgarh: Bhanupratapur by-polls to becomes tough competition between Congress and BJP

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri: No anxiety over proposed cap on Russian crude by West

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri: No anxiety over proposed cap on Russian crude by West

Huge relief for 32 women ex-SSC officers: SC directs Centre & IAF to consider granting permanent...

Huge relief for 32 women ex-SSC officers: SC directs Centre & IAF to consider granting permanent...

Kashmir: Fire at Hanfiya Jama Masjid in Ladakh

Kashmir: Fire at Hanfiya Jama Masjid in Ladakh

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel dedicates development works worth 46.56 crores in Dongargarh

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel dedicates development works worth 46.56 crores in Dongargarh