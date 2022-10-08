Chhattisgarh CM Baghel: Collectors, SP will be held accountable if crime does not come under control

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | File Image

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed the district collectors and SPs to keep an eye on the law and order situation in their respective districts. If the SP fails to control crime figures in the district, he should be held accountable. He also instructed that visible policing must be seen in the state.

Baghel was addressing the top officials while addressing the two-day conference of collectors and superintendents of police, held at New Circuit House, Raipur on Saturday.

At the conference, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo, Divisional Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, Collectors and Superintendents of Police of all districts were present.

Emphasizing on the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation, with increased cases of stabbing and other serious offences, the SPs of all the districts should focus on visible policing. They should go on night patrol. In order to curb crimes against women, the CM promised to launch women's PCR services in the state.

Director General of Police Ashok Juneja spoke on the crime situation in the state and the action taken against the chit fund companies, one of the priorities of the state government.

Baghel directed the police officers to make efforts to bust the rackets of organised crime instead of giving figures. He stated that taking action on a small scale cannot prevent major crimes from occurring. He asked the officers to execute a concrete action plan.

Showing his displeasure over slow action and resolution of chit fund cases, he directed the police to carry out swift action, which includes attachment of the properties of the fraudsters, their respective companies established in other states, through the courts.

Over increased narcotics smuggling in the state, the CM asked the police and security bodies to increase action against it within and outside the state borders so that no smuggling takes place from neighbouring states.

"Aside from seizures, the police should focus on getting to the bottom of the drug network. The necessary coordination and network must be established with neighbouring states at every level, the CM instructed to tackle the increasing menace, spoiling the youth." He asked the law enforcement agencies to take immediate action on violent incidents caused by the addicts.

On easy availability of toxicants, Baghel took the collectors on task and directed the concerned officers to initiate the strictest action in the cases of gambling, supply of narcotic drugs, and others.

The CM also expressed his concern over the crime against women, and he underlined the need for prevention of crimes against women and children. The CM said women and children should be protected from crime. Similarly, in cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the victim should be provided help speedily.