 Chhattisgarh: CHO's Alleged Kidnapping In Sukma Turns Out To Be False
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Raipur/Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Sukma, Chhattisgarh - A Community Health Officer (CHO), initially reported kidnapped in the Naxal-affected Sukma district, was recovered safe. Within 24 hours after the incident sparked viral concern on Friday, police investigation swiftly debunked the alleged kidnapping as a fabricated story.

According to sources, it was revealed that the CHO had willingly eloped with her boyfriend. Subsequently, she devised a false kidnapping narrative and even made ransom demands to her family.

Kuleshwar Jaltare, the woman's brother, had lodged a complaint with the police stating that the CHO had accompanied his sister, Anupama, to buy fruits when she was reportedly abducted by unidentified individuals. The alleged kidnappers later contacted Jaltare demanding a ransom.

The perpetrators demanded a sum of 1.5 million rupees over the phone and threatened harm if their demands were not met. In response, law enforcement swiftly mobilized, conducting extensive searches in the vicinity and reviewing CCTV footage for leads.

An audio recording of conversations between the alleged kidnappers and Jaltare has since gone viral, wherein threats against the woman's life were made. This prompted an intensified search operation by the police.

Further investigation into the woman's call records and mobile location pinpointed her presence in Bilaspur. Subsequently, a police team dispatched to Bilaspur located her with her boyfriend, ensuring her safe recovery.

Speaking to the media, Bilaspur IG Dr Sanjeev Shukla clarified that there was no substantiated evidence of kidnapping. He confirmed that while a complaint of abduction in Sukma had been received, ongoing investigations had led to the debunking of the kidnapping claims.

The swift resolution of this incident highlights the effectiveness of local law enforcement in promptly addressing and dispelling false allegations.

