Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Scheme Another 'Lie,' Alleges BJP

Raipur: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister, Prem Prakash Pandey, criticised the Chief Minister's Construction Workers Pension Scheme launched on Thursday, calling it another new lie and deception by the Congress.

Describing the scheme as completely impractical, Pandey told the media that as the elections are approaching and the model code of conduct will soon become effective, the scheme will be halted.

He also questioned the criteria, stating that a provision of a pension of Rs 1,500 per month has been made for candidates who have completed 60 years of age. Given the requirement of a 10-year registration period, not even one percent of the total elderly laborers will be eligible. Pandey believes the scheme is merely a facade for workers in the unorganised sector.

BJP points out at loopholes

Comparing it to the Atal Pension Scheme implemented by the Central Government, he stated that if a person who is 45 years of age deposits his contribution for 15 years, he will receive Rs. 1,500 per month for his entire life after reaching the age of 60. The higher the installment, the greater the amount.

Making allegations, he claimed that over ₹10 crore has been disbursed in the name of skill development to a company run by a close associate of the minister. Fake entries and individuals who were already trained were falsely shown as beneficiaries. Similarly, out of 35 lakh worker applications, only 93,000 workers were registered.

He alleged that several schemes launched by the BJP government have been terminated by the present Congress-led government, including the distribution of slippers and sarees to tendu leaves collectors, primarily tribal women.

He further stated that the Board dedicated to labor welfare is spending 15% on expenditure costs, whereas the criteria dictate not exceeding 5%, which constitutes a serious violation of the rules."

