Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flies to Delhi to attend AICC ‘Chintan Shivir’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel before flying to Delhi interacted with media in Raipur on Thursday and gave signals about some major changes going to happen in three days Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan from May 13.

CM Baghel said he is going to participate in three days Chintan Shivir in Udaipur along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) members including Rahul Gandhi and interesting thing is that the whole journey from Delhi to Udaipur will be carried out in a train.

During the journey we all get ample time to have discussion on several important issues with senior party leaders, CM said.

In the three days conclave, a massive brain storming session will be conducted to have a roadmap for the revival of the Congress Party. Secondly, this year assembly elections will be held in Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, and in 2023 assembly polls will be conducted in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana. And finally, in 2024 nationwide Lok Sabha elections will be held. He indicated that some effective strategy will be formed.

The CM also indicated that Chhattisgarh model of development will be surely discussed in the Chintan Shivir.

Apart from it, he also attacked BJP and said, several MLAs of BJP will be deprived of ticket this time and new faces will get an opportunity to contest in assembly polls.

Political analysts said, the Congress MLAs whose performance is weak might not get a ticket, and those people may join BJP, similarly BJP carried out internal survey and found several its leaders were not performing well on ground, possibly they will be deprived of tickets this time.

Recently, BJP Chhattisgarh in-charge D Purendeshwari communicated to the senior BJP leaders in an internal meeting that High Command is strictly against nepotism, any attempt to get a ticket on the behalf of favoritism will be discouraged, said the sources.

This new diktat has disappointed several BJP leaders, meanwhile it encouraged several ground level workers, the sources added.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:52 PM IST