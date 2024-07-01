Chhattisgarh: Chaitanya School, Private School Association Accuses Congress Leader Vikas Of Blackmailing Administration

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chaitanya Techno School and Private School Association have jointly filed a complaint against Congress leader Vikas Tiwari of blackmailing. They formally accused Congress leader Vikas Tiwari by lodging a written complaint with the Collector and SP. Chaitanya School alleges that Vikas Tiwari has been pressuring them for money under the threat of blackmail during his visits to the school.

In response, Vikas Tiwari vehemently denied these accusations, asserting that the complaint is entirely fabricated to malign his reputation.

According to the complaint, Chaitanya School claimed that it holds legitimate authorisation to operate in Amalidih and Sarona. However, the Congress leader purportedly demanded substantial sums from both institutions, threatening to cause disruptions unless appointed as a committee member with a 20% share in profits.

The school's administration and the Private School Association have urged the authorities to take swift action against Vikas Tiwari, emphasising the importance of ensuring the safety of students and staff.

In defense, Vikas Tiwari dismissed the allegations as a deliberate smear campaign aimed at damaging his public image. He pointed out the ongoing protests against unaccredited schools in the region and referred to a previous incident where Chaitanya Techno School allegedly amassed around 3 crore rupees without proper recognition last year.

Addressing the issue of admissions at Chaitanya Techno School, which allegedly claimed CBSE affiliation under false pretenses certified by the Raipur District Education Officer's office on June 26, Vikas Tiwari stated, "We were informed that Chaitanya School holds CBSE affiliation.

I filed a complaint regarding this matter with the Purani Basti CSP, On June 28. The Private School Association is perturbed by our efforts to expose mismanaged schools. False accusations are being levied against me to tarnish my reputation. I am undeterred. Our fight will continue until justice is served for the students, he said.