Chhattisgarh: CGBSE announces Class 12 result online at cgbse.nic.in

The Class 12 results of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) have been declared by the board on its official website- cgbse.nic.in

You can check your result online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated links to check CGBSE 12th result 2021

Step 3: Once a new page appears, enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Download the results once they are displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted its Class 12 exams from June 1 wherein students were told to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days.

Students were asked to submit the answer sheets personally with their signature in the attendance register. They were also asked to follow social distancing and wearing of masks while collecting and submitting the question papers and answer sheets

On May 19, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.

(With inputs from PTI)