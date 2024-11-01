 Chhattisgarh: Carcass Of Baby Elephant Found; Suspected Electrocution
Chhattisgarh: Carcass Of Baby Elephant Found; Suspected Electrocution

Notably, two tiger cubs were found dead in the same area two years ago, also raising suspicions of poaching at that time.

Avdhesh Mallick
Representative Image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The carcass of a baby elephant has been discovered in Mungeli, raising concerns of possible electrocution. The remains show injury marks on the head and neck, leading to fears that the calf may have died after coming into contact with a wire set up by poachers. The body was recovered from the Tingipur forest in the Lormi area and is believed to be approximately five to six days old. 

The Tingipur forest is part of the Lormi range and is adjacent to the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve. Notably, two tiger cubs were found dead in the same area two years ago, also raising suspicions of poaching at that time. 

Chhattisgarh: Farmers Protest Against Elephant Menace; Demand Increase Compensation
The exact circumstances surrounding the elephant's death will only be clarified after the post-mortem report is released. As of now, the forest department has not issued any official statement regarding the death of the baby elephant.

After the no go areas were marked for mining and corporates like Adani started mining in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh the cases of Human-Elephant conflict is on rise and if the situation continues, in coming days the wild animals in Chhattisgarh will be available in books, photo and videos, Social Activist Savita Rath complained.

Environmental as well as wild life cum wild cover situation in the state is deteriorating at a faster rate and required immediate intervention to save jungle, environment and survival of the men in these areas, she added. 

