Chhattisgarh: CAF Jawan Opened Fire, 2 Security Men Killed, 2 Injured In Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): An irate Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawan started shooting at other jawans with his service rifle amid dinner because food serving jawan refused to serve him chillies. Two security forces jawan were killed as a result of it, while two jawans were injured by bullets. It is said that the incident happened in Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Samari police station limits at Bhutahi Camp.



According to information obtained, one security force jawan died from bullet wounds, while another passed away from mental shock that led to multiple organ failure. Additionally, two more jawans were wounded by bullets. One of them had both legs shot, and the other had very minor injuries.



Kusmi Community Health Center has admitted both of them.

Both of the injured jawan have been admitted to Kusmi Community Health Center. The incident took place in the Bhutahi Camp of Samari police station area of Balrampur district. The jawan who opened fire on fellow jawans has been identified as Ajay Sidar. He is posted in the 11th battalion of CAF. After the firing incident other jawans, rushed at the spot overpowered the alleged accused of firing.

Primae facie, it was found that Ajay Sidar asked for chillies while he was dining. Another jawan Rupesh Patel who was serving food, refused to provide him chillies. It triggered a violent clash between Rupesh and Ajay. Amid the heated argument, guard commander Ambuj Shukla supported Rupesh Patel, and the argument escalated to dangerous levels. Finally, in anger, Ajay Sidar left his food and fired at Rupesh Patel with his INSAS service rifle and killed him at the spot.

Attacker jawan also fired towards the feet of Ambuj Shukla's.

Ambuj Shukla has been referred to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital after first aid at Kusmi Community Health Centre.

Balrampur ASP Shailesh Pandey (Naxal Operation) told media that jawan Sandeep Pandey, who was also present during the incident received serious mental shock and fell down on the ground. He was referred to Kusmi Health Center. However, he collapsed on the way to the Hospital.

Dr. Satish Paikara, BMO of Kusmi Community Health Center said, no bullet marks were found on the body of the deceased jawan Sandeep Pandey. When he was brought to the hospital, his nose was bleeding. He might have severe mental shock leading to hype in blood pressure, finally might have resulted into heart failure or brain hemorrhage.

Notably, in the incident an impartial departmental probe was ordered.