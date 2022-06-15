Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met 10-years-old Rahul Sahu who was rescued nearly after 100 hours after he fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district. Baghel visited to the hospital in Bilaspur where Rahul has been adimtted.

Baghel spoke to the doctor who is treating the 10-year-old boy. Sahu is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

The third battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), headquartered in Mundali, Cuttack (Odisha) played a vital role in the rescue of the child from the borewell which accomplished on Tuesday night after 104 hours he fell into it. The battalion's unit stationed in the RRC centre Bhilai for looking after Chhattisgarh, was called up for the operation.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel visits Rahul Sahu at a hospital in Bilaspur. Sahu was rescued from a borewell pit after 104 hours of operation.



Sahu is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors. pic.twitter.com/HrzglLZia4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 15, 2022

An official of the NDRF, whose personnel were at the forefront of the rescue operation to save Rahul Sahu who fell into the borewell in the backyard of his house, said tears rolled down the eyes of the rescuers when they saw the minor through a tunnel hole of a parallel pit. Being stuck at a depth of around 60-feet below the surface, he was finally rescued late Tuesday night.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Inspector of the battalion in the Bhilai's centre, Mahabir Mohanty said, "I got a call from a police official from Janjgir-Champa at 5.35 pm on June 10, who sought our help to evacuate a child from the borewell." The squad of 22 personnel headed by Mohanty immediately packed their equipment and left for the site at around 6 pm.

The Army jawans and a 12 member team from SECL's Gevra, Kusmunda and Manendragarh coal mines also assisted in rescue operation.

The rescuers faced a major challenge in creating a tunnel while cutting the undersurface hard dolomite rocks. Generally in mining activity blasting is used to break hard rocks but in this case it was not possible keeping in view the safety of the child.