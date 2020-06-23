Chhattisgarh Board result 2020: Class 10 and 12 results declared at results.cg.nic.in; check here for all the details

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th board results.

Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams held by CGBSE can check their result at results.cg.nic.in.

Near about eight lakh students appeared for state board examinations this year. Out of these, six lakh students appeared for Class 10 board examinations and 2.5 lakh for CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Steps to check the result: