Chhattisgarh: BJP to carry out series of fierce demonstration in state from Aug 17 against Congress govt

After a long slumber, Chhattisgarh is going to witness a strong and series of protests from major opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state from August 17, 2021.

While addressing a joint press conference at BJP Office, Rajbandhamaidan, Raipur on Tuesday, ex-Minister Brijmohan Agarwal said, we are going to start a series of demonstrations, including a fierce campaign against the Congress government. The Baghel government in more than two and half years of time span only cheated the public of Chhattisgarh. It has obstructed the development of capital city Raipur and entire Chhattisgarh.

Raipur became unsafe, the crime graph escalated, in daylight murders and kidnapping were occurring, not even a single development work of Rs 5 crore initiated in the state. The government failed to decide the fate of the stalled project skywalk in Raipur. The government has not halved the power bill, instead it increased power tariff prices by 8%, unemployment reached its highest level, and even procurement of cow dung stopped.

The flagship scheme of the government Narva, Garva, Ghurva, Badi failed to perform or win the confidence of the public in the state, it became a massive centre for corruption, Agarwal alleged.

Ex-PWD Minister Rajesh Munat said, the government has increased the property tax in the capital city, the liquor sale is crashing records in the state, the progressive state has become debt-ridden due to Baghel government’s short-sighted policies. Therefore, we first try to remind the government first by carrying out a candle march on August 17 in all 70 wards of Raipur. If the government does not heed public genuine demands then it will have to face fierce opposition in the streets, Munat said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 10:55 PM IST