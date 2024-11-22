 Chhattisgarh: BJP Targets Congress Over Bitcoin Scam; Alleges Involvement Of Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh: BJP Targets Congress Over Bitcoin Scam; Alleges Involvement Of Bhupesh Baghel



Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Former CM Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

Chhattisgarh BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress following new revelations in the Bitcoin scam, accusing senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, of possible involvement. BJP State General Secretary Sanjay Srivastava demanded that Baghel and the Congress leadership provide answers regarding their alleged role in the scandal, which he claims has far-reaching implications, particularly in the context of the Maharashtra elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Ekatm Complex, Srivastava cited an online post by former Congress leader Radhika Khera, which questioned Baghel’s links to Gaurav Mehta, an accused in the Bitcoin scam. Srivastava emphasized that the revelations about the Bitcoin scam come on the heels of the Mahadev App case, which had already exposed ties between Congress and international criminal networks. He suggested that these new disclosures further solidify the case against Congress.

Srivastava also referred to an audio tape involving Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, insinuating that the Chhattisgarh Congress, under Baghel's leadership, could be complicit in the Bitcoin scam. He reiterated earlier allegations that funds siphoned from the Chhattisgarh government had been used to finance Congress campaigns in other states.

In a pointed attack, Srivastava named several individuals, including Soumya Chaurasia, Sameer Vishnoi, and Aijaz Dhebar, all of whom he claimed were involved in corruption cases under the Congress government. He stated that many of Baghel’s close associates are either in jail or out on bail in connection with economic offenses.

Srivastava also took aim at the judicial proceedings surrounding the case, particularly the denial of bail to several key accused, including former Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Taman Sonwani. He argued that these developments pointed to systemic corruption within the Congress government, and criticized Baghel for defending individuals under investigation. He dismissed the former CM’s claims that the cases were politically motivated.

The issue also gained traction at the national level, with BJP’s IT Cell Head Amit Malviya accusing Baghel of being linked to multiple corruption scandals. Malviya noted that in every major scam, Baghel’s name has surfaced, further fueling the BJP’s narrative of systemic corruption within the Congress party.

The BJP's aggression was further fueled when Bhupesh Baghel posted a news clipping on his X account, alleging that black money had been found with BJP and its allies in Maharashtra. The BJP swiftly responded, viewing it as an attempt to deflect attention from the growing allegations against Congress in the Bitcoin scam.

With both parties exchanging heated accusations, the Bitcoin scam controversy is expected to remain a focal point in political discourse as the Maharashtra elections draw nearer.

