Chhattisgarh: BJP leader Kedar Kashyap attacks Congress govt over housing of AIUDF, BPF candidates

Raipur: For providing shelter to the political candidates of Assam, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has come in the eye of the storm. BJP has asked to expel the leaders of Assam resting as political guests in Chhattisgarh.

Kedar Kashyap ex-Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted a video on Thursday showing candidates of Assam enjoying in the government tourist guest house of Chitrakoot, Bastar. The senior BJP leader questioned the presence of candidates of Assam in Bastar guest house.

The candidates of Assam are feasting and partying in the government guest house in the lockdown, and the whole system of the Congress government is arranging liquor, meat, and other luxuries, which is shameful, alleged Kedar Kashyap.