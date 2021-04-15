Chhattisgarh: BJP leader Kedar Kashyap attacks Congress govt over housing of AIUDF, BPF candidates

Raipur: For providing shelter to the political candidates of Assam, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has come in the eye of the storm. BJP has asked to expel the leaders of Assam resting as political guests in Chhattisgarh.
Kedar Kashyap ex-Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted a video on Thursday showing candidates of Assam enjoying in the government tourist guest house of Chitrakoot, Bastar. The senior BJP leader questioned the presence of candidates of Assam in Bastar guest house.
The candidates of Assam are feasting and partying in the government guest house in the lockdown, and the whole system of the Congress government is arranging liquor, meat, and other luxuries, which is shameful, alleged Kedar Kashyap.
Instead of worrying about the status of Covid 19 victims, the government is worrying about the candidates of Assam, which is highly objectionable. I demand from the government immediately to expel those who have come from Assam. It is not their (government's) duty, not even their RT-PCR test reports were made public, he added.
It should be noted that Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has allegedly housed candidates of the All India Democratic Front (AIUDF), and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) as guests to prevent them from horse-trading. Around 22 candidates of these parties were housed in Rajasthan, the sources said.
However, after the BJP attacked Congress on this issue, no official statement has been issued by Congress party till the report was filed. Congress leaders, as well as the government, is tight-lipped.
