Chhattisgarh: BJP, Cong Attack Each Other After SC Stays Conviction Of Rahul Gandhi In Modi Surname Defamation Case

PTI

Raipur: The Apex court of India provided relaxation to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, in which an objectionable remark was made against Modi surname. The congressmen elated from the interim instruction of the Apex Court, celebrated the relaxation and expressed their faith in the Indian constitution and also hoped Rahul Gandhi will be made free of charge .

"All the conspiracies hatched to disqualify Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha membership failed, Satyamev Jayate- truth registered victory," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

“Rahul Gandhi must be reinstated immediately. We hope Rahul Gandhi again enters the House and again raises the question. It is the victory of freedom,” the CM added further.

Meanwhile, BJP counter attacked the statements issued by the Congress party leaders. Only stay has been given to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case, and hearing is under progress, Sandeep Sharma, spokesperson BJP said.

All the violations of law regardless of their position must be punished whether it is Rahul Gandhi or CM Baghel who is facing trial in the CD case.

