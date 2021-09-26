Chhattisgarh: BJP announces to constitute investigation committee to probe Divyang school rape incident

Raipur: State President of Bhartiya Janata Party, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced to constitute a special investigation team to probe Divyang School rape and sexual harassment case.

Sai's announcement came, when he visited the residential school cum training centre for special children in Jashpur.

Notably, in the school a differently abled minor schoolgirl was raped and other five minors were sexually harassed by caretaker and watchman.

While speaking to FPJ over phone on Sunday Sai said, we have decided to constitute a special committee of BJP members to probe this serious matter. The committee will submit the report within a week's time. The final names of the committee members will be announced on Monday in Raipur, the BJP state president said.

The inability of the Baghel government created a situation of lawlessness in the state, Sai complained.

Moreover, ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh commented, Baghel government has failed in every aspect.

Gross violations of rules made at the centre

However, after the incident continuously new revelations were unearthed and found gross violations of the rules at the government funded special school.

It has been revealed that the lady hostel superintendent, posted at the school, was absent for the last two years. In her absence, an assistant male superintendent is taking care of the school. However, in this case an official statement is yet to be made.

Despite the school having a strength of 26 boys and 20 girls,only female staff staying in the campus was a lady sweeper, a local journalist said. Meanwhile, deployment of enough female staff was mandatory in girls residential schools.

In addition, it was found that the accused watchman Narendera Bhagat, and caretaker Rajesh Ram continuously entered school premises at night in inebriated condition for a longer period. The matter was complained to higher authorities, but no appropriate action was taken and finally the incident occurred, the journalist added.

However, after the incident the education department has written a letter to higher authorities to make deployment of female home-guard staff in every girl hostel. The district has +80 residential schools and hostels for girls.

Notably, in the incident police arrested a caretaker and his aide for allegedly committing the heinous offence.

Meanwhile, people said, ten years ago, in the Jashpur district, a similar incident occurred in Manora block, where the husband of superintendent of a girl’s hostel raped a minor school girl belonging to the Pahadi Korwa primitive tribe. The incident came to light when the minor became pregnant.

