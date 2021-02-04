Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur-Delhi flight services to start soon

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur will now have air connectivity to New Delhi and the Raipur airport will be developed as a cargo hub soon.

Above decisions were made in a meeting which was held between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday in Delhi, an official communique said.

During the meeting, the chief minister reiterated his demand of providing air connectivity from Bilaspur to metropolitan cities under Regional connectivity scheme (RCS). The union minister immediately announced that Air India flights will run between Bilaspur and the national capital, the communique added.

Accepting the chief minister’s proposal of developing the Raipur airport as cargo hub, the union minister immediately issued instructions to the Chairman of Airport Authority of India to visit the site for inspection next week and take necessary steps in this regard.

The chief minister also discussed about starting air services from Ambikapur airport and connecting Jagdalpur airport to metropolitan cities, to which the union minister replied in the affirmative.