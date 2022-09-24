Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel-led govt to form strict law to control online gambling

Bhupesh Baghel, CM of Chhattisgarh | File photo

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government took the issue of social evil online gambling and betting seriously and has decided to curb the offence. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself instructed Director General of Police Ashok Juneja to take stringent steps to rein the social menace of gambling and betting in the state. He has directed to draft necessary legal provisions and procedures for taking strict measures to effectively ban various forms and platforms of gambling and betting in the state, an official communique said.

This will act as a base for making strict laws to prevent the illegal activities of gambling and betting, the communique added.

Necessary instructions are being given from time to time in this regard and the state police also initiated several steps to prevent gambling and betting. But people have adopted new modes of gambling and betting. They used online platforms to avoid any legal action, the government statement said.

However, on the issue CM stressed that there is an urgent need for foolproof law to restrict online gambling.

Moreover, earlier the CM took strict measures to stop these social crimes like gambling and betting and failing to do it previous DGP DM Awasthi paid the price by losing his position. The DGP Awasthi was replaced by the categorically junior IPS officer Juneja.

Meanwhile, trusted sources within Chhattisgarh Police said, on an average the gambling cum betting racket does business of more than Rs 400 crores per annum and it has links with offshore also.