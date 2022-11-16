Chhattisgarh: Bhanupratapur by-polls to becomes tough competition between Congress and BJP

Bhanupratapur by-polls to becomes tough competition between Congress and BJP |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur by-election, due to back up by AAP from, have become a war ground between the Congress and BJP, and collateral damage to the reputations of both parties has become inevitable.

From Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former MLA Brahmanand Netam has been nominated for the election. Whereas Savitri Mandavi, wife of late Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Manoj Mandavi, will contest from Congress in the hope that she would win sympathy votes due to Manoj Mandavi's death.

Previously, there was speculation that if the AAP comes up with a strong candidate Komal Hupendi, the vote fight could devolve into a fierce tri-party war. However, Chhattisgarh in-charge of AAP, Sanjeev Jha denied filing a candidate in the election while speaking to the media in Bhanupratapuron Wednesday that Instead of fighting by-elections, Sanjeev Jha stated that party will focus on fighting 2023 assembly electionson on all seats.

"People in Chhattisgarh showed their keen interest in a people-friendly government run by Arvind Kejriwal, and in the coming elections, we have full hopes that AAP will form a similar government in Chhattisgarh," Jha said. The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Jogi party also declined to field a candidate, citing its good relations with Manoj Mandavi.