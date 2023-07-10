Chhattisgarh: Baghel Mocks BJP Leadership Calibre, Says Unfit Leaders Appointed

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel flays BJP, says they can’t fight | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said they are appointing outsiders in prominent positions instead of dedicated party workers. He was commenting on the appointment of Durg Member of Parliament as convener of the manifesto committee, while speaking to media at Raipur Helipad on Monday.

He said, “Those who served BJP throughout their entire life, sacrificed their productive time are being side-lined. They are either coerced to sit at home or are pushed into the loop line. An outsider is being given prominent positions in the party.”

“Vijay Baghel, (a relative of Chief Minister), was a Block Congress president in Congress party in my constituency, and changed several parties. He has been appointed as head of Chhattisgarh BJP manifesto committee. The person who does not even know the ideology of BJP got the appointment,” Baghel said.

Ex-Congress members, Daggubati Purandeswari was made the state president of Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Jakhar in Punjab, now he has become the President of BJP in Punjab. The top leadership of BJP has faced a shortage of leaders in the state, irony is that they do not have any leadership of their own, the CM Baghel added.

“I want to tell all the three faces of BJP, Brijmohan Agarwal, Prem Prakash Pandey and Ajay Chandrakar, that you can shout as much as you want in the assembly, but until Raman Singh is not removed, your future will remain in trouble,” Baghel said. Even now, Raman Singh's likes and dislikes matter while carrying out appointments in various committees. The appointment of Vishnudev Sai, and Dharamlal Kaushik in the Central Executive body is a reflection of it. It is an open secret, who these people are and to whom they work for, he added.

Notably, the names mentioned by Baghel were alleged to have triggered a coup against Raman Singh in the party. The bickering resulted into initiation of cold war in BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit. As a result, for the last four and half years, the party could not stand united, he pointed out. The disintegration, dissatisfaction and internal rivalry within the party produced demotivated workers in the last assembly and saw BJP out of power, Political analyst Ashok Tomar said. Party men were worried of a repeat of such a political scenario in future, he added.