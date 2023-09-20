Chhattisgarh Axis Bank Robbery Case: 5 Accused Arrested, Balrampur Cops On The Lookout For Other Five

Chhattisgarh Axis Bank Robbery Case: 5 Accused in Police Custody; Cops On Lookout For Others | FPJ

Raipur: Within 24 hours of dreadful bank robbery, police nabbed five robbers out of 10. Balrampur Police arrested five accused on Wednesday involved in the dreadful Axis Bank robbery case. The ten accused whose names were revealed by the police either belong to Jharkhand or Bihar.

The robbers conducted a robbery in the Axis Bank located in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and escaped with huge cash and jewelry worth ₹5.62 crore. In this dreadful incident of robbery, the Balrampur police caught the accused during a surprise inspection carried out near the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border.

Creta car and truck recovered from the accused

A truck and Creta car having Odisha number have been recovered from the accused. Police also recovered the looted sum and jewelry including cash, gold and other precious jewellery items.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Lal Ummed Singh confirmed the arrest of the accused and recovery of a hundred percent of the loot money including cash and jewellery from their possession.

Raids at Chhattisgarh-Jharkand border checkpost

He informed the media that on the intel input a Creta car used in the Raigarh bank robbery has been spotted and tracked in CCTV footage in Balrampur district. Finally, the police laid the trap and carried out raids late Tuesday night near the check post on Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border in Ramanujganj district, and recovered cash and gold jewelry. Police also stopped the Creta car which was running in front of the truck and continuously guiding the truck driver.

The police team also recovered the weapons used in the bank dacoity including a knife and small firearms, the SP said.

Currently the police team is engaged in matching the seized cash and the list of jewelery items seized from the accused of bank robbery. Inquiries are also being made regarding the absconding accused involved in the incident. The matter will be revealed after investigation by the police.

The inquiry is still underway and hopefully lots of revelations will be made and shared to the media, the Balrampur SP added.

Robbers studied the bank carefully before heist

The raiders, before looting the bank, made full recce of the bank and monitored the activities of the Bank Staffs. They had been planning for the bank robbery for a month, the police said.

As a part of full proof plan, the robbers also purchased a Odisha number plate truck at the cost of ₹13 lakh and handed it over to truck driver accused Upendra Singh. The driver earlier used to ferry the goods for Jindal Plant, situated in Raigarh, the police officer added.

Apart from arresting the accused, a full fledged manhunt was already launched to arrest the fugitives, and soon all the accused will be arrested, the senior officer said.

Accused involved in Bank robbery

1.Nishant Kumar alias Pankaj Mahato (32) Jharkhand,

2. Rakesh Gupta (21) Bihar

3. Amarjeet Kumar Das, Bihar (Creta owner)

4. Nilesh Ravidas (26) Ranchi

5. Sunil Paswan (35) Ranchi

6. Upendra Rajput (50) Kadauni, Bihar

7. Rahul Das (28)

8. Amit Ravidas (40) Bihar

9. Pawan Kumar (26) Bihar

10. Vishnu Paswan (45) Bihar