Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel, Nephew Vijay & Amit Jogi Engaged In Triangular Fight; File Nominations

CM Bhupesh Baghel filing nominations | FPJ

Raipur/Patan: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel officially filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday. He submitted his nomination papers in Durg for the Patan constituency, which he has successfully won five times in the past – in 1993, 1998, 2003, 2013, and 2018.

Despite Bhupesh Baghel's confidence in securing the seat, winning it this time will be a challenging task, requiring both strength and votes. His nephew, BJP MP Vijay Baghel, has already filed his nomination for the Kurmi caste-dominated constituency, having won the Durg seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In 2008, Vijay Baghel defeated his uncle Bhupesh Baghel in Patan by 7,200 votes.

BJP Candidate Vijay Baghel | FPJ

However, the electoral landscape has been further complicated by the entry of Chhattisgarh Janta Congress (J) party president Amit Jogi, who filed his nomination at the last minute on Monday. This development has added another layer of complexity to the contest.

Amit Jogi, who previously lost a legal battle concerning his caste, has now entered the electoral battle to seek revenge. Although he is considered an outsider in the constituency, he may garner sympathy votes from the Satnami Sect and scheduled caste voters, according to a local journalist named Balram. In terms of the vote distribution, Kurmi voters hold a prominent position, followed by Sahu, Yadav, and scheduled caste populations, as informed by Vikram Thakur.

Amit Jogi with Gorelal Burman | FPJ

In this constituency, both the BJP and Congress have their own voter bases. Still, the developmental work and welfare initiatives during Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's tenure have left a positive impact, with improvements in infrastructure, education, and other areas. Additionally, the region is predominantly occupied by paddy farmers, and the Congress has announced measures such as loan waivers and free education from kindergarten to post-graduation. As a result, CM Baghel currently holds an advantage in the electoral battle here.

While the BJP started its campaign relatively late in the region, it would be premature to assert a one-sided victory, as both parties have their established voter bases, he explained.

Notably, during a political meeting held by CM Baghel, there was an incident where a Satnami Sect leader was mistreated. This incident has been taken seriously by community leaders and the younger generation. Consequently, this discontent among community leaders may potentially impact Bhupesh Baghel in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections, cautioned a senior analyst.