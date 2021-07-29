Chhattisgarh Assembly passes controversial private medical college acquisition bill

Despite opposition parties registering strong objection over the acquisition of the defunct cash-strapped debt-ridden Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg, the Baghel government successfully got the controversial bill passed in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday.

Notably, the proposal was wrapped in controversy before it was presented in the Chhattisgarh assembly.

Even on Thursday, BJP veterans like Ex-Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, MLA Brijmohan Agarwal, MLA Ajay Chandrakar, MLA Narayan Chandel, Chhattisgarh Janta Congress (JCC) MLA Dharamjeet Singh put their strong arguments, the government remained undeterred and finally it got the bill passed with full majority.

Health Minister TS Singh Deo presented the bill for acquisition of the private medical college in the house and said, it will help the government to provide a well-equipped medical college at half of the price.