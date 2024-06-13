 Chhattisgarh Assembly Monsoon Session Likely From July 22
Chhattisgarh Assembly Monsoon Session Likely From July 22

The monsoon session may be stormy. The main opposition Congress party may raise the Balodabazar incident during the monsoon session in the House.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is likely to be held from July 22 to July 31.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dr Raman Singh said that on the proposal of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has fixed the date for the monsoon session. It is likely to begin from July 22 and the session is likely to conclude on July 31.  The notification for the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly is to be issued soon. 

