Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: After JP Nadda & Kejriwal, Other National-Level Leaders Expected To Come To Bilaspur

After BJP national president JP Nadda, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal addressing political rallies, more national-level leaders are expected to come to Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur in the coming days. A few days ago Congress had organised a state level political meeting in Bilaspur.

From the political point of view, the Bilaspur holds significance, owing to its 24 assembly seats. At present, out of these 24 seats, Congress has13, BJP holds 7, 2 seats are with BSP, and 1 seat is with Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (JCCJ). In addition to this, out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, 4 seats are in the Bilaspur Division. Out of which, BJP holds 3 seats, and Congress has 1.

Earlier, Bilaspur division was considered as the stronghold of Congress. At the time of undivided Madhya Pradesh, despite public sentiments being anti-Indira, Congress successfully won 13 out of 19 assembly seats in the district in assembly polls 1977-78. At the time of division of the district Congress had 10 seats. In 1998, for the first time the BJP had won 7 seats. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party worked hard and started snatching the seats held by the Congress. Later, the Congress destroyed its own citadel due to internal factionalism.