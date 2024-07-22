Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress Protests Balodabazar Arson, BJP Highlights Farmer's Murder

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Chaos ensued on the first day of the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly as Congress MLAs protested over the Balodabazar incident, where the offices of the Collector and SP were set ablaze on June 10.

Following the lunch break, proceedings resumed at 3 pm with Leader of Opposition Dr. Charan Das Mahant urging Speaker Dr. Raman Singh to accept the opposition's adjournment motion for a discussion on the Balodabazar arson and violence. When the request was denied, all Congress MLAs moved to the Well of the House, chanting slogans against Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's BJP-led government and demanding his resignation.

In response, Speaker Dr. Raman Singh announced the automatic suspension of all Congress MLAs who entered the Well. Despite the Speaker's request to leave, the suspended members continued their protest in the Well.

Meanwhile, amidst the uproar, BJP MLAs Bhawana Bohra and Ajay Chandrakar raised concerns over the recent murder of a farmer in Birkona village, Kabirdham district, drawing attention from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary then presented the first supplementary estimate for the financial year 2024-25. Speaker Dr. Raman Singh concluded by announcing that discussions on the estimate would resume on Tuesday, adjourning the House until 11 am the following day.