 Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress Protests Balodabazar Arson, BJP Highlights Farmer's Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Assembly: Congress Protests Balodabazar Arson, BJP Highlights Farmer's Murder

Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress Protests Balodabazar Arson, BJP Highlights Farmer's Murder

Leader of Opposition Dr. Charan Das Mahant urging Speaker Dr. Raman Singh to accept the opposition's adjournment motion for a discussion on the Balodabazar arson and violence. When the request was denied, all Congress MLAs moved to the Well of the House, chanting slogans against Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's BJP-led government and demanding his resignation.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Chaos ensued on the first day of the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly as Congress MLAs protested over the Balodabazar incident, where the offices of the Collector and SP were set ablaze on June 10.

Following the lunch break, proceedings resumed at 3 pm with Leader of Opposition Dr. Charan Das Mahant urging Speaker Dr. Raman Singh to accept the opposition's adjournment motion for a discussion on the Balodabazar arson and violence. When the request was denied, all Congress MLAs moved to the Well of the House, chanting slogans against Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's BJP-led government and demanding his resignation.

In response, Speaker Dr. Raman Singh announced the automatic suspension of all Congress MLAs who entered the Well. Despite the Speaker's request to leave, the suspended members continued their protest in the Well.

Meanwhile, amidst the uproar, BJP MLAs Bhawana Bohra and Ajay Chandrakar raised concerns over the recent murder of a farmer in Birkona village, Kabirdham district, drawing attention from Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred...
article-image

Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary then presented the first supplementary estimate for the financial year 2024-25. Speaker Dr. Raman Singh concluded by announcing that discussions on the estimate would resume on Tuesday, adjourning the House until 11 am the following day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress Protests Balodabazar Arson, BJP Highlights Farmer's Murder

Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress Protests Balodabazar Arson, BJP Highlights Farmer's Murder

'Muslims Always Respected Beliefs Of Kanwariyas': Civil Society Group After SC Halts UP Police's...

'Muslims Always Respected Beliefs Of Kanwariyas': Civil Society Group After SC Halts UP Police's...

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Government For Lifting 58-Year-Old Ban On Employees...

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Government For Lifting 58-Year-Old Ban On Employees...

'BJP's Lamp Is Flickering, Will Go Off Soon': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP On Day 1 Of...

'BJP's Lamp Is Flickering, Will Go Off Soon': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP On Day 1 Of...

Rajasthan: Private Hospitals Reap Huge Gains From Government Health Insurance Scheme, Evaluation...

Rajasthan: Private Hospitals Reap Huge Gains From Government Health Insurance Scheme, Evaluation...