 Chhattisgarh: Arrest Warrant Issued For Alleged Kingpin Of Illegal Betting App 'Mahadev,' Accused Directors On The Run
It has been alleged that in the hawala trade millions of rupees have been diverted to offshore accounts of these wanted directors, who were running illegal online betting apps.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Uppal, Chandrakar In Hawala Case | Representative pic

Raipur: The Court of Raipur issued an arrest warrant against the alleged kingpin of illegal Mahadev online betting app Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

Both the directors of the Mahadev online betting app are on the run and the enforcement directorate sleuths are continuously searching for the accused. It has been alleged that in the hawala trade millions of rupees have been diverted to offshore accounts of these wanted directors, who were running illegal online betting apps.

Both accused are on the run

While speaking to media, the ED advocate Saurbh Paney said, both the accused are on the run, might have been living in Dubai or London will be arrested. The court of Raipur issued an arrest warrant against them and attempts will be made to get a look out notice from Interpol against these fugitives.

Notably, both the accused are needed in the ongoing ED investigation which is probing the case of Hawala in the illegal Mahadev online betting app case.

It has been speculated the kingpins might have links with the highly wanted Dawood terrorist gang. In the case, Chhattisgarh police and ED both have continuously carried out raids and arrested several people.

article-image

