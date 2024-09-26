 Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Following Chhattisgarh's achievement of securing the fifth position among states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attributed the positive outcome to the state government's dedicated efforts in employment generation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:53 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Following Chhattisgarh's achievement of securing the fifth position among states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attributed the positive outcome to the state government's dedicated efforts in employment generation.

He said, “It is a matter of great satisfaction that we celebrate another significant milestone as Chhattisgarh ranks fifth among the states with the lowest unemployment rate in India.” The survey was conducted by the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Government of India.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has implemented various initiatives to create employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, particularly focusing on rural and tribal areas. As a result, Chhattisgarh has surpassed even larger states in terms of low unemployment rates, showcasing the state’s impressive success.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail
article-image

“This is truly a proud moment for our state. Heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Chhattisgarh,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In Juhu
Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In Juhu
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal Scam Case
Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal Scam Case
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg

Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal...

Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Suspended Civil Servant Soumya Chaurasia In Coal...

Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail

Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Mayor R Priya's Duffedar Madhavi Alleges Transfer Over Lipstick Shade, Sparks...

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Mayor R Priya's Duffedar Madhavi Alleges Transfer Over Lipstick Shade, Sparks...