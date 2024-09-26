Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Following Chhattisgarh's achievement of securing the fifth position among states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attributed the positive outcome to the state government's dedicated efforts in employment generation.

He said, “It is a matter of great satisfaction that we celebrate another significant milestone as Chhattisgarh ranks fifth among the states with the lowest unemployment rate in India.” The survey was conducted by the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Government of India.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has implemented various initiatives to create employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, particularly focusing on rural and tribal areas. As a result, Chhattisgarh has surpassed even larger states in terms of low unemployment rates, showcasing the state’s impressive success.

“This is truly a proud moment for our state. Heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Chhattisgarh,” he added.