 Chhattisgarh: Ahead Of Parivartan Yatras, BJP State Unit Demands Adequate Security For National Leaders
A high-power delegation that met DGP Chhattisgarh demanded adequate numbers of deployment of police forces, road opening parties, and others for these yatras.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Provide Protection to Our National Leaders, Says Brijmohan Agarwal | FPJ

Raipur: Visits of national leaders unexpectedly increased in the poll bound Chhattisgarh. As BJP is taking out two Parivartan Yatras in the month of September one from the naxal-hit district Dantewada and the second from Jashpur, a high-level delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party met Director General of Police Ashok Juneja at his office in Raipur and demanded adequate security for its national leaders who will participate in these Yatras.

Parivartan Yatra

As per the information received, Parivartan Yatra in Dantewada will be organized on September 12. Meanwhile, second Parivartan Yatra will be initiated in Jashpur on September 16, 2023. Both journeys will be concluded on September 28, 2023, at one point, informed a BJP leader.

Protection needed for political leaders

As these Yatras will originate in and pass through very sensitive areas, and several national level leaders from BJP will participate including central ministers, a high-power delegation that met DGP Chhattisgarh demanded adequate numbers of deployment of police forces, road opening parties, and others.

The high power delegation has been led by MLA Brijmohan Agarwal, in which leaders like Lok Sabha MP Suni Soni and others were members.

