Chhattisgarh: ADG Singh challenges charges of sedition in High Court

Raipur, July 9: After Chhattisgarh police filed a sedition case against GP Singh, an Additional Director General (ADG) rank IPS officer, who was suspended earlier this week in a disproportionate assets case following the joint raids carried out by the Chhattisgarh’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the officer also filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh High court on Friday.

The ADG first escaped the strong round the clock monitoring of the anti-graft agency and filed the petition in HC with help of his counsel.

While speaking to media on Friday one senior advocate mentioned that the petition was filed against the ACB and the charges of sedition slapped over him.

Instead of making demands of quashing the FIR, the fleeing ADG demanded, the agency, like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate his case, he has no faith over the state police investigation, the Counsel said.

Local media reported that ADG mentioned that he had a habit of daily writing a diary and the torn pages on which he was booked in sedation case was years old and was lying in the gutter.

He also alleged that while ACB sleuths showed the torn pages as seizured items, he was not consulted.

However, according to the local police the documents recovered during the raids revealed that Singh was allegedly involved in promoting enmity and hatching a conspiracy against the established government and public representatives.

Singh was booked under IPC Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the IPC at Raipur’s City Kotwali police station late on Thursday night, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Yadav told to media.

The action was taken based on the seizure report filed by ACB and EOW to police in connection with the raids, he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

In the joint raids of ACB and EOW, the anti-graft agency claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth around ₹10 crore from 15 locations linked to ADG Singh.

Notably, the raids ran from July 1-3, 2021 on the locations linked to ADG Singh.