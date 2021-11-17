Chhattisgarh achieves 87% of first dose of vaccination amid threats of fresh Covid outbreak

Although Chhattisgarh was once counted among the highly vulnerable states during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, it performed well in front of vaccinating people of the state.

According to the state government statement, frontline workers have successfully received 100% of the first dosage of vaccination; meanwhile, 87% of the population of the state has received the first dosage of vaccination.

More than 45% of the people administered double doses of vaccination, which is more than the national average, the communique added.

However, the laxity of Covid protocol implementation in public these days provided another opportunity for Covid infection. Several fresh cases of Covid infection have been reported from various districts including capital Raipur.

Out of 26,271 sample tests, 20 people were found Covid positive on Tuesday, a report of Chhattisgarh Health Department claimed.

On the chances of Covid 19 outbreak in the state in near future, Dr. Subhash Mishra, spokesperson of the state health department and Director (Epidemic Control) said, “there are chances of the third wave of Covid infection, this time we are well equipped and well prepared to give a tough fight to Covid 19 spread if pandemic like situation arises”.

"We have 10 thousand trained standby medical forces including doctors, paramedics, nurses, and others to handle the situation. We have also increased the number of Oxygen plants in the state, he added.

