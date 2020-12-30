Chhattisgarh ACB nabs 4 in graft case

Raipur

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested four state government employees, including an official of a Janpad Panchayat, in graft cases in four separate districts on Wednesday, an ACB official said.

"Acting on complaints received against the four Chhattisgarh state government officials, special teams of ACB laid traps in Balrampur, Balodabazar, Surguja, and Narayanpur districts and caught them red-handed while accepting bribe in cash," said Pankaj Chandra, SP (ACB/Economic Offences Wing).

In Balrampur, a civil contractor had lodged a complaint that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ramchandrapur Janpad Panchayat Vinay Gupta had allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 1 lakh in the lieu of sanctioning payment against the construction of a culvert by him in the area, the SP said.

After verification of the complaint, Ambikapur unit of ACB laid a trap and Gupta was nabbed with Rs 60,000 hush money as first instalment, the Senior official of ACB added.

Similarly, ACB sleuths of Raipur unit caught Sunil Kumar Agrawal, Sub Engineer of Rural Engineering Service department, Simga in Balodabazar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for verification and evaluation of a concrete road constructed in the district, ACB SP said. However, Pramod Gupta, an Assistant Grade II employee at the office of Block Education Officer, Batoli (Surguja) was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the victim in exchange of releasing his arrears of Seventh Pay commission, the Senior Official said.

In the fourth case, Jagdalpur unit of ACB arrested Kishore Kumar Meshram, an Assistant Grade III employee of District Education Office Narayanpur while receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000.

In lieu of attachment to another school, Mesharam demanded money from the complainant, the ACB SP said.

The four were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, further investigation into the cases is underway, the SP said.