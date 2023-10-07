Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

FPJ

Hundreds of members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers staged a strong protest in the capital city, Raipur, on Friday against Baghel government policies, increased corruption, irregularities in recruitment in government jobs, including CG-PSC and deteriorating law and order.

During the fierce protests, ABVP agitators tried to cross the raised barricades and reach the Chief Minister's Official residence, meanwhile the police force deployed on the spot used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Some of the ABVP members and police personnel also received injuries during clashes between the agitators and police forces. Finally, police detained some of the agitators to calm the situation. National General Secretary of ABVP Yagyavalkya Shukla told the media that today’s protest is the outcome of the frustration of the students, the way their rights and opportunity of fair selection in government jobs and CGPSC have been snatched. The demonstration is an action against the robbery of the student rights.

We are approaching CM House to hand over the CM the documents and evidence related to the CGPSC scam, but we were forcefully stopped. The use of force cannot hinder our courage and determination to seek justice, the leader said. Notably, after the CGPSC results were declared, BJP and ABVP carried out massive protests earlier, also alleging that then Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani's relatives, bureaucrats and other Congress leaders' ineligible wards and relatives were illegally put on the merit list.

