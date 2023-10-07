 Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

During the fierce protests, ABVP agitators tried to cross the raised barricades and reach the Chief Minister's Official residence, meanwhile, the police force deployed on the spot used mild force to disperse the crowd.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Hundreds of members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers staged a strong protest in the capital city, Raipur, on Friday against Baghel government policies, increased corruption, irregularities in recruitment in government jobs, including CG-PSC and deteriorating law and order.

During the fierce protests, ABVP agitators tried to cross the raised barricades and reach the Chief Minister's Official residence, meanwhile the police force deployed on the spot used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Some of the ABVP members and police personnel also received injuries during clashes between the agitators and police forces. Finally, police detained some of the agitators to calm the situation. National General Secretary of ABVP Yagyavalkya Shukla told the media that today’s protest is the outcome of the frustration of the students, the way their rights and opportunity of fair selection in government jobs and CGPSC have been snatched. The demonstration is an action against the robbery of the student rights.

We are approaching CM House to hand over the CM the documents and evidence related to the CGPSC scam, but we were forcefully stopped. The use of force cannot hinder our courage and determination to seek justice, the leader said. Notably, after the CGPSC results were declared, BJP and ABVP carried out massive protests earlier, also alleging that then Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani's relatives, bureaucrats and other Congress leaders' ineligible wards and relatives were illegally put on the merit list. 

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel To Launch 'Swami Atmanand Coaching' Scheme On October 3
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Acquits Kamduni Gangrape & Murder Convicts; Victim's Family, CID Likely To...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Acquits Kamduni Gangrape & Murder Convicts; Victim's Family, CID Likely To...

Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

Chhattisgarh: ABVP Protests In Raipur Against Baghel Govt Policies, CGPSC Scandal

Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For...

Chhattisgarh Media Freedom, Protection, & Promotion Committee: Govt Appoints Chairman For...

Rajasthan: Govt Announces Three New Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Rajasthan: Govt Announces Three New Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Delhi Court Orders AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Vacate Type 7 Govt Bungalow

Delhi Court Orders AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Vacate Type 7 Govt Bungalow