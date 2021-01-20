Chhattisgarh, a preferred investment site in India and abroad: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on an official tour of the northeastern states of India. During his visit to Guwahati, he met industry delegates and members of different sectors of the North-East Region and asked for an investment in Chhattisgarh, an official communique said on Tuesday.

The economy of the state has grown significantly over the last decade, owing to the thriving core sector industries such as agriculture, iron, steel, cement and thermal power, chief minister Baghel said while addressing the industry leaders of North East.

During his address, the chief minister mentioned key features of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2019-24 and highlighted the state’s focus areas such food processing, ethanol, gems, and jewellery, minor forest produce etc.

He said that Chhattisgarh has taken several progressive steps over the years and has emerged as one of the most preferred investment destinations in India. Under his leadership, every facility will be provided to the investors.

He asked the delegates of the PHD Chamber of Commerce, FICCI and CII to invest in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel also highlighted to investors that Chhattisgarh offers a conducive business environment for investors and invited them to visit the state and explore business opportunities in the State, an official communique said.