Chhattisgarh: 9 officers held guilty in tender allotment related to State Forest Department

Leader of Opposition of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik has raised the questions of serious irregularities occurring in tenders invited by the Chhattisgarh State Forest Department in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday.

BJP’s members of legislative assembly (MLA) raised serious questions of massive irregularities persisted in tender allotment related to Chhattisgarh State Forest Department during question hour the Assembly on Tuesday and tried to push the ruling Congress government in difficult situations.

During the question hour, LO Kaushik questioned Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar about irregularities that persisted in tenders and demanded that strict action must be initiated against the guilty officers.

Replying to the queries Forest Minister Akbar said, "Out of 37 tenders, irregularities persisted in 33 tenders. Whereas six officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and three State Forest Service officers were found guilty."

The Forest Department served a show-cause notice to these officers and sought their response within 15 days. Disciplinary action is being taken against the guilty officers under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969 and Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules-1966, the Minister said.

However, no one has been appointed as the investigating officer to probe the case, Akbar said. Responding to the Minister's version, LO Kaushik criticized the action taken by the government and said this is the situation prevailing in the entire state.

The officials were found guilty in 2020 for irregularities in the tenders but till now action could not be taken, he added. Kaushik alleged that when the State Purchase Rules were not to be followed by the state government, then it would be better to scrap it.

Forest Minister Akbar assured that action will be taken against the guilty officer who flouted the rules.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:43 PM IST