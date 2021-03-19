Chhattisgarh: 62-year-old dies after taking COVID-19 vaccine, second such incident

Within 24 hours of administration of Covid vaccine, a senior citizen died in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, officials said. This is second such incident reported after a man died in state after taking Covid vaccination in February.

Exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the autopsy report will be tabled, the health department officials said.

Chief Medical Officer of Mahasamund Dr. Kishore Mandape told the FPJ that a sixty-two-year-old resident of Savitripur, Vibhishan Banjare was administered with Covid vaccine at the vaccination centre on Thursday evening around 5 pm. He was put under observation for half an hour. During the period, the man’s condition was normal.

After he went home, his condition started deteriorating and got swelling on the part where he got vaccinated, the CMHO said.