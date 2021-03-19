Chhattisgarh: 62-year-old dies after taking COVID-19 vaccine, second such incident

Within 24 hours of administration of Covid vaccine, a senior citizen died in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, officials said. This is second such incident reported after a man died in state after taking Covid vaccination in February.
Exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the autopsy report will be tabled, the health department officials said.
Chief Medical Officer of Mahasamund Dr. Kishore Mandape told the FPJ that a sixty-two-year-old resident of Savitripur, Vibhishan Banjare was administered with Covid vaccine at the vaccination centre on Thursday evening around 5 pm. He was put under observation for half an hour. During the period, the man’s condition was normal.
After he went home, his condition started deteriorating and got swelling on the part where he got vaccinated, the CMHO said.
He was first admitted to Pithoura Hospital then referred to Basna Hospital in the morning, but he collapsed mid-way, the CMHO said.
After the post-mortem was conducted on Friday morning, a viscera sample has been sent to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital for further examination, Dr. Arvind Gupta member of AEFI said.
The state-level Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) committee will start probing after the autopsy report was tabled, Dr. Gupta said.
The man was administered Covishield, Dr. Gupta added.
However, family members of the deceased alleged that he died of an infection developed due to Corona vaccination.
Meanwhile, the CMHO rejected such claims and said, if such a thing happened then other people also might have developed similar problems.
It should be noted that before this incident, a 34-year-old assistant sub-inspector also died in the private Hospital of Raipur after getting vaccinated on February 12.
