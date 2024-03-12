Chhattisgarh: 43 BJP Leaders Of Bastar Given X, Y, Y+ Security Cover

Representational photo |

Following the instructions of Union Home Ministry 43 BJP leaders of Bastar Division, prone to Naxal attack are provided Y+, Y and X category security cover ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The categorised security has been provided analysing threat perception of BJP leaders.

Chhattisgarh Police provided the categorised security cover.

In the context, BJP’s District President of Maoist affected Bijapur district Srinivas Mudaliyar wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 7 and demanded categorised security to the BJP leaders of Bastar. He reasoned that the state government adopted a decisive strategy to flush out Naxals from their safest hideouts of Bastar so there are apprehensions that these BJP leaders may face brutal attacks from the Maoists.

In order to prevent target killing, 43 leaders of BJP of Bastar division provided security cover.

The leaders of Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Bastar, Kanker , Narayanpur districts have been provided with security cover.

As per the instructions of Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters, security cover has been provided to BJP leaders.

BJP leaders of Sukma district- 6, leaders of Bijapur- 10, leaders of Dantewada – 17, Bastar -4, Kondagaon-1, Kanker-4, Narayanpur – 1.

Sukma’s BJP district president Dhaniram Barse has been provided Y+ category security cover.

Four BJP leaders of Sukma provided Y cover meanwhile rest leaders received X cover.

Moreover, major opposition party Congress hit back at the Sai government on the issue and made harshest comments over the issue of providing security cover. It highlighted the incident as the biggest flaw on the security and anti-insurgency front.

Despite BJP being in power in the state, the Sai government failed to provide protection to its leaders and in recent weeks two of BJP leaders were brutally killed by Naxals in Bastar division. We condemn the incident but it is the biggest failure of the present Sai government, Sushil Anand Shukla senior Congress leader said.

When they felt the government was inefficient in providing protection to its own leaders to provide protection, they wrote directly to Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.