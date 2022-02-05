Chhattisgarh: 4 labours killed, 2 sustain injuries while shifting of tower line on National Highway in Raigarh

In an unfortunate incident, at least four labourers were killed while two others sustained major injuries during shifting of tower line on National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh.

Dr Surya Prasad Miri of District Hospital Raigarh posted on Twitter confirming the incident.

The time and place of death is still unknown while further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:31 PM IST