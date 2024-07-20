 Chhattisgarh: 3 Youths Arrested For Looting Delivery Boy Using Chilli Powder
Chhattisgarh: 3 Youths Arrested For Looting Delivery Boy Using Chilli Powder

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 3 Youths Arrested For Looting Delivery Boy Using Chilli Powder | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Raipur: Three youths, including two minors, were apprehended by Mandir Hasaud police for orchestrating a robbery by throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a delivery boy. The incident unfolded when the trio conspired to order five mobile phones using fake SIM cards, police said.

The victim, identified as Suraj Kumar Sahni, had filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Mandir Hasaud police station, detailing that on May 19, 2024, he had arrived at Kurud village to deliver the mobile phones to an address provided under the name Rajesh Agarwal. Upon calling the registered mobile number, the accused directed Sahni to a remote location under the guise of working on a nearby farm. 

When Sahni reached the deserted road near the farm, the three accused, riding a motorcycle, intercepted him. They threw red chilli powder into his eyes and swiftly looted the five mobile phones from his delivery bag. Despite the sudden attack, Sahni managed to regain his composure and reported the incident promptly to the Mandir Hasaud police station.

The swift action of the police led to the identification of one of the accused, Rohan Vishwakarma, captured on CCTV footage entering Kurud village. Further investigation revealed that Vishwakarma, along with his maternal uncle's minor son and another minor friend, had meticulously planned and executed the robbery.

The Mandir Hasaud police have arrested all three accused and are proceeding with legal action against them as per the provisions of the law. 

