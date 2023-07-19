Chhattisgarh: 21-Year-Old Jumps Into Chitrakote Waterfall Following Rebuke From Parents; Chilling Visuals Surface

In an shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, a woman reportedly made an attempt to end her life by jumping into the Chitrakote waterfall. This drastic action allegedly came after her parents scolded her for excessive use of her mobile phone.

A video capturing the distressing incident from Tuesday evening has been widely shared on social media. The video depicts witnesses in the background desperately shouting, trying to prevent the woman from leaping off the 96-foot-high waterfall. Before taking the plunge, the woman hesitated at the edge of the waterfall for a brief period.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saraswati Maurya, the woman involved, leaped into the renowned Chitrakote Waterfalls, also known as the 'Mini Niagara.' Upon realising the gravity of her actions, she desperately attempted to swim back to a place of security. Authorities swiftly deployed divers to search for the woman.

Tamesswar Chauhan, the officer in charge of the station, reported that Saraswati Maurya arrived at the Chitrakote Waterfalls and intentionally leaped from the top. Despite the attempts of onlookers to prevent her action, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Fortunately, a rescue boat arrived promptly, leading to the successful rescue of the woman.