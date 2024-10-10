Chhattisgarh: 2 Die In Chhui Mine Collapse In Sarguja

2 Die In Chhui Mine Collapse In Sarguja |

Raipur: In a tragic incident in Surguja district, Chhattisgarh, two individuals lost their lives when a mud wall collapse in Chhui Mines. The victims, were identified as Hiraman Yadav and Shiva Yadav. As per reports, both the men were extracting special mud ‘Chui soil’ in the mines. The accident occurred approximately one kilometer away from their village in the Jamdara area of the Lakhanpur police station limits.

As per the information received, both the men entered a tunnel-like mine under a mound of soil to dig for Chui soil. While they were working, the upper section of the mine caved in. Both the men get trapped and got buried under a huge amount of debris. Other men raised the alarm, prompting a rapid response from local residents who rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

Despite the quick actions to remove the soil, both Hiraman and Shiva were pronounced dead by the time they were recovered. The police arrived shortly after receiving the news and conducted a Panchnama of the bodies.

Residents noted that many locals frequently extract Chui soil from this area, especially after the weather improved, which had led to the formation of dangerous tunnels beneath the surface. This mine collapse follows a similar incident in Surajpur district last month, where two women and a young girl were trapped while extracting Chui soil; while two were rescued, the young girl tragically lost her life.

Chui soil, commonly used for plastering mud walls, serves as a crucial source of livelihood in tribal-dominated areas. Unfortunately, the conditions of many Chui mines in the division have been flagged as hazardous, leading to repeated incidents of fatalities.